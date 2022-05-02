Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant

Roughly 100 civilians have been evacuated from the rubble of Mariupol’s steel plant. The last Ukrainian soldiers still held in the plant say more civilians are trapped. A Ukrainian deputy commander says there are around 20 children and hundreds more adults. It is still unclear where the evacuees, escorted by the U.N. and the Red Cross staff, will end up. Russia says they were taken to Russian-controlled territory, and those who want to leave can.May 2, 2022