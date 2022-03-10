Ukrainian civilians preparing to defend their country
01:59
NBC News’ Lester Holt takes us to a Lviv suburb where civilian residents are constructing layered defenses to guard against Russian forces. “We need to defend our families, our women, children,” a resident says. March 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Ukrainian ballerinas leave the stage for front lines
02:15
Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders
04:17
Ukrainians in the U.S. working to help relatives escape war
02:44
What Ukrainians are carrying with them as they rush to escape war
02:58
Inside sanctuary for mothers and children in Ukraine
02:59
U.S. defense official says Russia retains 95 percent of its combat power