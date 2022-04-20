IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian commander in Mariupol pleads for help against Russia

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    New Mexico investigators blast ‘Rust’ production company for firearm safety failures

    01:36

  • Johnny Depp testifies at Amber Heard defamation trial

    01:38

  • Prince Harry on his mother: ‘I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now’

    01:28

  • Exclusive look inside all-women team solving New York City’s cold cases

    03:17

  • Justice Department to appeal after travel mask mandate overturned

    02:51

  • Florida Senate votes to eliminate Disney’s self-governing authority and tax breaks

    01:54

  • Netflix stock nosedives after subscriber loss

    01:29

  • Accident report: 14-year-old’s seat had been adjusted before death at amusement park

    01:39

  • Mortgage rates soar as housing market cools

    01:41

  • Women taking on more MLB leadership positions

    01:29

  • Prince Harry describes his recent visit with Queen Elizabeth

    01:03

  • Biden focuses on infrastructure as soaring inflation threatens Democrats’ chances in midterms

    01:29

  • Ukrainian returns home to devastated Bucha suburb

    01:46

  • Former CDC director on judge’s decision to overturn travel mask mandate

    01:52

  • Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted

    02:50

  • Fear in Mariupol as Russia begins offensive in Donbas region

    02:25

  • Parkland high school to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    01:50

  • Mangroves have 'superpowers' against climate change. Scientists are racing to save them.

    02:18

  • Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones

    01:59

Nightly News

Ukrainian commander in Mariupol pleads for help against Russia

01:59

Major Serhiy Volyna said in a video message that Ukrainian forces in Mariupol are still defying Russian demands to surrender. He issued an urgent plea for help, warning that his soldiers could be down to their last days or even hours.April 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian commander in Mariupol pleads for help against Russia

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    New Mexico investigators blast ‘Rust’ production company for firearm safety failures

    01:36

  • Johnny Depp testifies at Amber Heard defamation trial

    01:38

  • Prince Harry on his mother: ‘I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now’

    01:28

  • Exclusive look inside all-women team solving New York City’s cold cases

    03:17

  • Justice Department to appeal after travel mask mandate overturned

    02:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All