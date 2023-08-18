Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Ukrainian officials thought their pilots would be training on American-made F-16s by now but it hasn’t happened yet. A spokesperson with Ukraine’s Air Force says the first group of pilots will begin training in Denmark but may not be finished before summer 2024. NBC News’ Ellison Barber rode along on an F-16.Aug. 18, 2023

