Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays

- Now Playing
Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays02:01
- UP NEXT
Maui’s top emergency official resigns from post03:17
‘Top Chef’ star still feeding Lahaina community after losing restaurant01:51
Experimental procedure improves vision of patients whose eyes were damaged, study finds02:09
Bus driver shortage fuels ‘transportation disaster’ for Kentucky school district01:57
Biden holds historic international summit at Camp David02:11
Hurricane Hilary barrelling towards southern California03:01
New space race between U.S., Russia and China aims for the moon01:59
Judge declares mistrial in shooting attack on Black FedEx driver01:57
Orchestra brings heartwarming song written by a 9-year-old for his brother to life01:56
Growing questions over unused emergency sirens in Maui wildfires disaster04:47
LA mayor announces new task force focused on smash-and-grab robberies01:55
Covid-19 cases on the rise and a new booster is in the pipeline02:14
NYC Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul sparring over handling of migrant crisis01:58
Millions in the U.S. live near abandoned oil and gas wells linked to explosions and toxins03:51
Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher’s ‘Blind Side’ lawsuit01:56
Search warrant withdrawn after raid of local Kansas newspaper01:56
FEMA searching through wildfire debris in Maui for remains of victims02:01
MLB takes steps to raise Black American inclusion in pro baseball02:07
Lawsuits filed against Hawaiian Electric following deadly wildfires03:45
- Now Playing
Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays02:01
- UP NEXT
Maui’s top emergency official resigns from post03:17
‘Top Chef’ star still feeding Lahaina community after losing restaurant01:51
Experimental procedure improves vision of patients whose eyes were damaged, study finds02:09
Bus driver shortage fuels ‘transportation disaster’ for Kentucky school district01:57
Biden holds historic international summit at Camp David02:11
Play All