Ukrainian families fleeing war hope for safe future for their children
02:54
The U.N. refugee agency reports 1.7 million Ukrainians have now crossed into Central Europe. One million of them are believed to be children. Lester Holt meets a mother who stayed behind for her newborn daughter to receive medical care, and a young boy traveling with his family. They’re unsure where they’ll go next after they reach Poland.March 8, 2022
