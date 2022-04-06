Ukrainian family describes their grief after Russia’s destruction of Borodyanka
In Borodyanka, Ukraine, 80-year-old Taisa tells NBC News’ Molly Hunter how her son was shot in the back and killed by the Russians. She had to bury him in the backyard. Without communication, she had no way of telling her grandchildren that their father had been killed before they arrived in person.April 6, 2022
Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdraw
