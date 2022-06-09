IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Ukrainian family rescued from Mariupol after child’s diary shared online

02:07

Yehor kept a diary for three months as his family lived under Russian occupation in Mariupol. The 9-year-old drew cartoons of tanks, fires and his grandfather with wings after he was killed by Russian forces. An activist snuck photos of the diary out of the city and posted them online. The images touched many, and the response gave the family the courage to attempt an escape.June 9, 2022

