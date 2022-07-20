Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks out in an exclusive interview

Bruce’s Beach returned to family righting a nearly century-old wrong02:04
Report finds radioactive materials used to make dirty bombs easy to obtain02:18
- Now Playing
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks out in an exclusive interview02:25
- UP NEXT
Housing market cools as inflation, interest rates soar higher01:44
House votes to codify same-sex marriage with 47 Republican yays01:31
Heat wave in U.S. continues to break record temperatures02:42
Secret Service may have broken the law, says Jan. 6 committee01:03
Biden takes new actions on climate change without declaring emergency01:20
Ukraine’s first lady: War changed her son’s dream to becoming a soldier00:51
U.K. blasted with record-shattering heat wave01:39
Nonprofit helping deaf Ukrainian refugees during Russia’s invasion01:40
Inside United's pilot training program as shortage shakes travel industry02:16
Netflix loses nearly a million subscribers last quarter01:34
Uvalde school board blasted by parents, students in meeting last night01:50
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon on trial for contempt of Congress02:00
U.S. intelligence reveals Russia planning to annex captured Ukraine territory01:21
Estimated record-breaking heat wave sweeping the U.S.02:15
22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall01:39
Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic02:13
New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures03:04
Bruce’s Beach returned to family righting a nearly century-old wrong02:04
Report finds radioactive materials used to make dirty bombs easy to obtain02:18
- Now Playing
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks out in an exclusive interview02:25
- UP NEXT
Housing market cools as inflation, interest rates soar higher01:44
House votes to codify same-sex marriage with 47 Republican yays01:31
Heat wave in U.S. continues to break record temperatures02:42
Play All