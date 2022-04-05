Ukrainian news anchor’s emotional reunion with husband
01:26
As top Ukrainian news anchor Marichka Padalko covers the Russian invasion, her thoughts are with her husband, Yegor Sobolev, who is fighting on the front lines. After dreaming of seeing each other again, the couple and their children finally reunited.April 5, 2022
Zelenskyy shows the U.N. videos of ‘genocide’ in Bucha
01:48
