Nightly News

Ukrainian orchestra sharing music with the world

01:40

An orchestra of Ukrainian musicians is sharing the music of their homeland with the world. 74 performers came together to form the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, calling themselves artists of resistance. This week the orchestra will perform at Lincoln Center in New York.Aug. 19, 2022

