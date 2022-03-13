IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries
More than 1.6 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland, overwhelming many cities. Some fear that Poland could be the next target of Russia.March 13, 2022
Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries
