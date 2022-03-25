Lester Holt revisits the Polish border after three weeks. Aid organizations have become more efficient at finding people and matching them to homes, but many still end up in shelters near the border. Though the war continues, Ukrainians continue to hope, persisting through all odds.March 25, 2022
Ukrainian refugees crossing at the Polish border
Ukraine's refugees stuck in limbo
