IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crime

    02:01

  • Odesa prepares for Russian attacks

    01:44

  • Academy board members set to meet amid Will Smith’s Oscars slap

    01:52

  • New developments in House January 6 investigation

    01:41

  • FDA authorizes second Covid booster for people ages 50 and older

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust

    02:43

  • Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine

    02:14

  • Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies   

    02:03

  • Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa

    01:49

  • Growing fallout from Will Smith’s Oscars slap

    02:35

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning conversation of gender and sexual orientation in schools

    02:05

  • Billions in pandemic relief funds lost to fraud

    03:47

  • CODA’s historic wins at the 2022 Oscars

    01:30

  • All cash offers are becoming more common in hot housing market

    02:30

  • Peace Corps returns to duty after global evacuation

    02:34

  • White House prepares for second booster

    01:40

  • The American Veterans fighting for Ukraine

    01:57

  • Russia ups the ante on Ukrainian attacks

    02:16

  • Biden delivers a brazen challenge to Putin

    02:55

Nightly News

Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border

01:59

The U.S. border is still officially closed to asylum seekers because of Title 42, a public health policy put in place by the Trump administration that denies entry due to Covid. The Biden administration has been under pressure to end the policy. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton speaks with Sofia Inhatiuk, a Ukrainian mother of three whose family struggled to enter the U.S., and Blaine Bookey, the lawyer who helped them get an exemption.March 29, 2022

  • Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crime

    02:01

  • Odesa prepares for Russian attacks

    01:44

  • Academy board members set to meet amid Will Smith’s Oscars slap

    01:52

  • New developments in House January 6 investigation

    01:41

  • FDA authorizes second Covid booster for people ages 50 and older

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All