Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border

The U.S. border is still officially closed to asylum seekers because of Title 42, a public health policy put in place by the Trump administration that denies entry due to Covid. The Biden administration has been under pressure to end the policy. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton speaks with Sofia Inhatiuk, a Ukrainian mother of three whose family struggled to enter the U.S., and Blaine Bookey, the lawyer who helped them get an exemption.March 29, 2022
