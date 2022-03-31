IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Ukrainian refugees held in ICE detention centers

01:42

NBC News follows two Ukrainian women who had been waiting weeks to reunite with their families outside an ICE detention center in Louisiana. President Biden has committed to bringing over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, but immigration lawyers say many are choosing to cross illegally in hopes of getting to the U.S. faster.March 31, 2022

