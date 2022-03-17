IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas

    01:47

  • Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied

    02:34

  • NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team

    01:28

  • Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol

    01:46

  • Russia intensifies attacks on civilians in Ukraine

    03:12

  • Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress

    02:57

  • NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    04:42

  • Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter

    01:18

  • Ukraine crisis: Inside refugee shelter above Lviv train station

    01:30

  • At least nine killed in crash involving New Mexico college golf team

    01:30

  • Advocates Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn welcome Violence Against Women Act renewal

    02:40

  • Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war

    01:21

  • Angelina Jolie on Violence Against Women Act reauthorization: The system is 'unbelievably broken'

    01:43

  • Exclusive: Zelenskyy speaks on Biden's World War III concerns

    01:05

  • Inside Zhytomyr, Ukraine as Russian attacks devastate the community

    01:38

  • Suspect arrested in deadly attacks on homeless people

    01:39

  • 1.5 million children flee war in Ukraine as refugees arrive in more of Europe

    01:43

  • Russia using long range attacks to demolish Ukrainian cities

    03:10

Nightly News

Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches

01:39

Ukrainians sheltering inside a church in Lviv share their stories with NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez. A father prays to be reunited with his family, a woman calls for the skies to be closed, and a man mourns a friend who was killed by Russian troops.March 17, 2022

  • Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas

    01:47

  • Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied

    02:34

  • NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team

    01:28

  • Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All