IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biggest cyberattack on hospitals in years

    01:55

  • Ballpark CPR hero surprised with proposal while being honored

    02:50

  • Noise complaints arise as pickleball grows in popularity across U.S.

    02:23

  • Simone Biles makes her return at first competition in 2 years

    01:46

  • 11 injured in Idaho school bus crash, authorities report

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian sea drone attacks Russian oil tanker

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Social media star Kai Cenat charged with inciting a riot after chaos at NYC giveaway event

    02:03

  • Economy added 187,000 jobs in July, unemployment falls to 3.5%

    02:08

  • Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack

    01:26

  • Simone Biles makes triumphant return to gymnastics

    01:42

  • Wells Fargo facing new backlash over alleged fraudulent accounts

    01:59

  • Six Mississippi officers plead guilty to torturing two men for hours

    02:14

  • Victim identified in Gilgo Beach murders investigation

    02:08

  • Social media influencer giveaway results in massive mob in NYC’s Union Square

    02:48

  • Pittsburgh remembers synagogue shooting victims as gunman receives death sentence

    02:54

  • Hundreds in Chicago come together for Friday Morning Swim Club

    01:36

  • Fruit fly invasion posing massive threat to California agriculture

    01:44

  • Trump pleads not guilty to all charges in special counsel investigation

    04:32

  • Two Navy sailors arrested for selling military secrets to China, DOJ says

    01:38

  • Trump arraigned in federal court: what happens next

    02:26

Nightly News

Ukrainian sea drone attacks Russian oil tanker

01:19

New video shows an overnight attack on a Russian oil tanker in the Kerch Strait. The video appears to show the moment a Ukrainian sea drone struck the tanker. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi has more on Russia’s response to the attack.Aug. 5, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Biggest cyberattack on hospitals in years

    01:55

  • Ballpark CPR hero surprised with proposal while being honored

    02:50

  • Noise complaints arise as pickleball grows in popularity across U.S.

    02:23

  • Simone Biles makes her return at first competition in 2 years

    01:46

  • 11 injured in Idaho school bus crash, authorities report

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian sea drone attacks Russian oil tanker

    01:19
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All