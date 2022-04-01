IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Ukrainian soldiers find love during the war

01:30

NBC News’ Molly Hunter follows the love story of a Ukrainian couple who are both soldiers. They met during the first days of the war, and now they dream of life together when the fighting ends. April 1, 2022

