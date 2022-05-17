IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol’s steel plant surrender, but Russia may label them as a terrorist group 

Though Ukrainian soldiers had more than 200 fighters bunkered down for weeks beneath a Mariupol steel factory, they have surrendered to Russian troops. The Ukrainian government said they’d be a part of a prisoner swap, but Russia has said they’re considering labeling Ukrainian soldiers members of a “terrorist group” and will investigate each fighter for possible crimes against civilians.   May 17, 2022

