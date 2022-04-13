IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Ukrainians clear Russian wreckage outside Kyiv as front line moves east

02:30

Ukrainians are scrambling to clear landmines, trip wires and booby traps outside Kyiv, new dangers after the Russian retreat. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez heads to Andriyivka, where Ukrainian troops are removing ammunition Russian soldiers left behind. April 13, 2022

