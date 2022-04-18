Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones

- Now Playing
Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones01:59
- UP NEXT
Federal judge overturns CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation01:23
Border braces for new surge in migrants after Title 42 ends02:05
Heavy delays in tax returns01:42
Zelenskyy: Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun02:38
Ukrainians in America celebrate Orthodox Easter with egg decorating tradition02:33
14th-century sarcophagus found during Notre Dame renovation01:45
Credit card debt spikes as inflation rises02:04
Shanghai lockdown disrupts global supply chain01:52
Easter gatherings return even as Covid remains a concern02:11
Fresh violence this Easter weekend in Jerusalem01:40
Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party leaves two dead01:29
Mariupol’s last stand02:25
Harry and Meghan attend the Invictus Games01:50
Home mortgage rates reach five percent as competition heats up01:59
Exclusive: US Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson on Russian and Chinese Activities in Latin America03:50
Immigration showdown between Texas and the White House02:10
Russia launches new attack on capital city02:30
South Carolina mall shooting leaves 12 injured02:11
75-year celebration of Jackie Robinson integrating MLB01:43
- Now Playing
Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones01:59
- UP NEXT
Federal judge overturns CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation01:23
Border braces for new surge in migrants after Title 42 ends02:05
Heavy delays in tax returns01:42
Zelenskyy: Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun02:38
Ukrainians in America celebrate Orthodox Easter with egg decorating tradition02:33
Play All