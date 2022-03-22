Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities
01:49
In Chernihiv, in Northern Ukraine, Russian troops have surrounded the city. While many have escaped war-torn Ukraine before it’s too late, others have returned. Some to take care of their sick family members, others to stand their ground.March 22, 2022
Exclusive: Inside NATO’s military exercises in Norway
01:44
Now Playing
Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities
01:49
UP NEXT
Ukrainian troops fight to hold off Russian forces in Kyiv
01:57
Day 2 of confirmation hearings for Jackson marked by contentious questioning
04:01
Devastation in Texas after string of storms
03:16
Investigators search for black boxes from deadly Boeing crash in China