    Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities

Nightly News

Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities

In Chernihiv, in Northern Ukraine, Russian troops have surrounded the city. While many have escaped war-torn Ukraine before it’s too late, others have returned. Some to take care of their sick family members, others to stand their ground.March 22, 2022

Best of NBC News

