Ukrainians doing all they can against an onslaught of Russian attacks
01:42
As bombs rain down on Kharkiv, Ukraine, residents are boarding up their homes against the debris. “We want to be angry when we die, not scared,” Olga Stromina tells NBC News. Across the nation, Ukrainians are doing everything they can to get by, banding together for food or trying to escape by train.March 3, 2022
