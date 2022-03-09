IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. defense official says Russia retains 95 percent of its combat power

  • Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas

    Ukrainians fighting back in any way they can

    2 million refugees have fled Ukraine

  • Mother says Southlake school trying to sweep severe bullying of 12-year-old son under the rug

  • Ukrainian women showing strength and resolve during crisis

  • How the Russian invasion has upended life for Ukrainians

  • Inside NATO drills in Latvia near the Russian border

  • Ukrainian families fleeing war hope for safe future for their children

  • Russia escalates assault on Kyiv as civilians try to escape

  • Gas prices skyrocket across U.S. as national average passes 2008 record

  • Supreme Court rejects bid to reinstate Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction

  • Inside CDC as U.S. adjusts to ‘new normal’

  • The small town of Rivne is united by faith

  • WNBA Player imprisoned in Russia

  • Trail of destruction by tornadoes leaves seven dead

  • Gas prices continue to climb, shocking Americans

  • U.S. in talks to boost Ukrainian defenses and ban Russian oil

  • Behind the scenes of Lester Holt’s journey into Ukraine

  • Ukrainians accuse Russia of breaking a ceasefire for second night in a row

Nightly News

Ukrainians fighting back in any way they can

The owner of a family-owned metal company in Lviv, speaks with NBC News’ Lester Holt about shifting from making pots and pans to anti-tank obstacles, dog tags and more. Meanwhile, volunteers at a nearby art center are making camouflage netting designed to conceal fighting positions and structures. March 9, 2022

