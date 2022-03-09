Ukrainians fighting back in any way they can

The owner of a family-owned metal company in Lviv, speaks with NBC News’ Lester Holt about shifting from making pots and pans to anti-tank obstacles, dog tags and more. Meanwhile, volunteers at a nearby art center are making camouflage netting designed to conceal fighting positions and structures. March 9, 2022
