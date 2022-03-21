Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains
As Ukrainians rush to escape relentless Russian attacks, some are seeking shelter in the Carpathian Mountains – a region that has been a refuge for people fleeing war for centuries. While nowhere in Ukraine feels completely safe, a mother tells NBC News' Molly Hunter that her family is "blessed" to have the support of the people of Volovets.March 21, 2022
Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains
