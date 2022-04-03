Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Eisenhower Elementary students shave heads to raise money for childhood cancer02:11
More companies shifting to four day workweeks02:31
Bad Boys 4 on pause after Will Smith’s slap01:46
Severe weather causes spring break flight cancellations01:45
Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling02:03
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes02:20
Mass shooting in Sacramento leaving six dead02:04
High school students receive the news of a lifetime02:31
Crooks Going to Extremes to Steal Pandemic Relief Funds03:15
Continued fallout for Will Smith following Oscars02:09
Food prices continue to climb02:08
The future of the international space station in question01:47
Hopeful Ukrainian refugees line up at U.S. embassies02:13
Potential breakthrough in peace talks with Ukraine and Russia02:04
Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness01:44
Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize01:37
The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland01:45
Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack02:26
Unemployment rate falls in March but soaring inflation still erases all wage gains01:38
The surge in telemedicine fraud during the pandemic03:30
Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling02:03
Longing to be reunited with their families, more than 30,000 refugees crossed the Ukraine-Polish border Saturday to return to their war-torn homes.April 3, 2022
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes02:20