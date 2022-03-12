Two weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, three soldiers killed in the early days of fighting in Kherson were buried in Lviv. Ukrainians are bracing for more funerals like it as for many, the war is just beginning.March 12, 2022
Ukrainians honor fallen soldiers
