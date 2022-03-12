IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainians honor fallen soldiers

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Covid long-haulers turning to unproven treatments

    02:44

  • Families should expect a squeeze during spring break travel

    01:29

  • Ukrainians denied entry to United States

    01:30

  • Race to evacuate Ukraine’s sickest kids

    01:59

  • Biden: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if chemical weapons used in Ukraine

    01:44

  • Russian army expands assault on Ukraine

    02:58

  • Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail

    01:45

  • Inflation hits 40-year high, accelerating 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

    01:54

  • Kherson, Ukraine offers glimpse into Russian occupation

    01:49

  • Russian foreign minister denies invading Ukraine as high-level talks fail to secure ceasefire

    03:27

  • Harris supports calls for international war crimes investigation against Russia

    01:35

  • More than 1 million Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety

    01:54

  • New York moves to prioritize people with marijuana convictions for new business licenses

    01:28

  • Exclusive look at rover that could be heading to the moon

    01:33

  • Meet the photojournalists behind the powerful images of war in Ukraine

    01:58

  • Sunken Endurance ship found in Antarctica over 100 years later

    01:21

  • Venezuela releases two detained Americans

    01:30

  • National average gas price hits a record $4.25

    01:31

  • Ukrainian civilians preparing to defend their country

    01:59

Nightly News

Ukrainians honor fallen soldiers

01:55

Two weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, three soldiers killed in the early days of fighting in Kherson were buried in Lviv. Ukrainians are bracing for more funerals like it as for many, the war is just beginning.March 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainians honor fallen soldiers

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Covid long-haulers turning to unproven treatments

    02:44

  • Families should expect a squeeze during spring break travel

    01:29

  • Ukrainians denied entry to United States

    01:30

  • Race to evacuate Ukraine’s sickest kids

    01:59

  • Biden: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if chemical weapons used in Ukraine

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All