Odesa is a city with great cultural and strategic significance and half of its residents have stayed behind to fight. According to officials, many of the city’s white-sand beaches have now been mined, ready for an amphibious attack. March 28, 2022
Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine
02:14
Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies
02:03
Now Playing
Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa
01:49
UP NEXT
Growing fallout from Will Smith’s Oscars slap
02:14
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning conversation of gender and sexual orientation in schools