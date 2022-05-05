IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps region

    01:47

  • Stock market takes a tumble following interest rate increase

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainians seeking asylum in the U.S. face painstaking process, family says

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian forces fighting ‘bloody battles’ in Mariupol

    02:14

  • Louisiana advances bill to criminalize abortion in wake of Supreme Court leak

    01:56

  • New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.

    01:40

  • Amber Heard testifies against Johnny Depp in defamation lawsuit

    01:43

  • Ultramarathon runner inspires as he races toward his goals

    01:39

  • Biden slams leaked Supreme Court draft opinion: ‘This is about a lot more than abortion’

    01:59

  • How the Supreme Court’s potential Roe v. Wade reversal could impact states

    02:14

  • 1 million people in the U.S. have now died from Covid

    02:17

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates for second time this year

    01:45

  • Battle for Mariupol intensifies as Ukraine says Russia is losing ground in northeast

    01:49

  • Dave Chappelle attacked during his comedy show

    01:33

  • Trump-backed candidate wins Ohio Senate primary

    01:32

  • U.S. surpasses a 'soul-crushing milestone' – 1 million Covid deaths

    01:53

  • Biden addresses potential Roe v. Wade reversal after Supreme Court draft leaked 

    02:13

  • How states will proceed if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    02:35

  • Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked

    02:36

  • Ukrainian civilians escape Mariupol steel plant after U.N. orchestrates two-day ceasefire

    01:42

Nightly News

Ukrainians seeking asylum in the U.S. face painstaking process, family says

01:37

Svitlana Rogers, who lives in New Jersey, says there was “no clarity” as she tried to help her family apply for asylum in the U.S. She says her family had to track down a deed to their home in war-ravaged Ukraine and paper vaccination records from overwhelmed hospitals. “It’s unbelievable,” Rogers said.May 5, 2022

  • Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps region

    01:47

  • Stock market takes a tumble following interest rate increase

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainians seeking asylum in the U.S. face painstaking process, family says

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian forces fighting ‘bloody battles’ in Mariupol

    02:14

  • Louisiana advances bill to criminalize abortion in wake of Supreme Court leak

    01:56

  • New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All