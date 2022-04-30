IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol's steel plant running out of time

Nightly News

Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol’s steel plant running out of time

01:54

20 civilians in Mariupol were allowed to leave the Azovstal steel plant, where Ukrainian soldiers are making their final stand. According to a soldier from inside the foundry, there are still about 300 civilians holed up in the plant; among them are 30 to 40 children. Russia’s attacks on the steel plant have continued despite President Putin’s claim that the whole city is now in Russian hands.April 30, 2022

    Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol's steel plant running out of time

