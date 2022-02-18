UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Russian attack ‘could happen any day’
01:51
In an interview with Lester Holt, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says Russia’s actions “shows that they are prepared for an attack and that attack could happen any day.” Thomas-Greenfield says a diplomatic resolution is possible, but “the first thing we have to do is get to the table.”Feb. 18, 2022
