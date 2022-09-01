IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

    01:36

  • NFL hall of famer Brett Favre questioned by FBI in Mississippi welfare scandal

    02:59

  • Students test scores plunge amid the pandemic

    01:59

  • Airlines trying to rebound from summer travel chaos

    02:05

  • Explosive new wildfires amid scorching heat in most of California

    01:38

  • National Guard helping to distribute clean water in Jackson, Mississippi

    01:35
    UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant

    01:24
    Trump lawyers, DOJ prosecutors face off in court over special master

    02:34

  • Jackson, Mississippi water crisis impacting 180,000 people

    01:44

  • Princess Diana inspiring the younger generation 25 years after her death

    01:36

  • Bodycam footage shows police shooting Ohio man in bed

    01:56

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna omicron boosters emergency use

    02:00

  • Airlines rolling out updated policies after summer travel chaos

    01:27

  • 83-year-old nun found alive after being kidnapped in Africa

    01:29

  • UN inspectors heading to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    01:18

  • DOJ alleges Trump’s team provided inaccurate information regarding classified documents

    02:27

  • Will former President Trump be prosecuted following the Mar-a-Lago search?

    02:00

  • New fast food law in California could transform industry

    01:33

  • Street racing surge across U.S. has deadly consequences

    01:32

  • Biden announces plan to curb gun violence

    01:58

Nightly News

UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant

01:24

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning after the agency inspected Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear power plant, saying that “the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated.” The unprecedented mission to the Russian-held plant was threatened by intense shelling before and during the inspectors’ journey across the frontlines.Sept. 1, 2022

