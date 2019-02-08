Undocumented immigrants knowingly hired at President Trump’s Bedminster club: report

Undocumented immigrants knowingly hired at President Trump’s Bedminster club: report01:42
According to a report from the Washington Post, undocumented immigrants were hired to work at the New Jersey club by managers who knew of their status.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater celebrates 60th anniversary season01:25
One rescued after plane crashes into ocean off Miami00:49
Early tax returns suggest some Americans will get less money than expected and could owe IRS01:19
ISIS stronghold in Syria growing smaller and smaller01:48
Venezuela’s Maduro blocks U.S. supplies as aid shipment remains stranded across the border01:00
Undocumented immigrants knowingly hired at President Trump’s Bedminster club: report01:42