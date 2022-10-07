IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Unemployment rate drops back to 3.5%

02:07

The U.S. unemployment rate ticked down in September, suggesting that the Federal Reserve will likely have to keep raising interest rates through the end of the year. NBC News’ Tom Costello explains why this is both good news and bad news for the economy.Oct. 7, 2022

