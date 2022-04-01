Unemployment rate falls in March but soaring inflation still erases all wage gains
431,000 Americans found jobs in March. The unemployment rate is now close to the 50-year low set two years ago. But while hourly earnings are up 5.6 percent over the last year, nearly one in five workers say they run out of money before they get their next check, as they struggle with soaring gas and food prices.April 1, 2022
Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness
Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize
Oscars top producer reveals why Smith was allowed to stay
The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack
