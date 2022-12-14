United Airlines buys record number of Boeing planes

Title 42 set to end as some Texas officials warn of deepening border crisis02:02
- Now Playing
United Airlines buys record number of Boeing planes01:49
- UP NEXT
Inflation easing amid holiday shopping season, new government report says02:09
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and facing multiple criminal charges02:42
Monstrous winter storm leaving 14 million under alerts03:28
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas01:38
Electric vehicle tax credit comes with major restrictions02:45
Brooklyn photographer inspires many amid devastating health setback01:47
DHS Secretary Mayorkas addresses antisemitism in the U.S.01:51
Scientists produce nuclear fusion breakthrough01:30
Suspected Lockerbie bomber makes first court appearance in U.S.01:44
Brittney Griner adjusting to life back in U.S.01:44
13 million people under white alerts amid dangerous blizzard in the West04:06
Honoring hometown heroes with fresh cookies02:26
Toy drives and food banks struggling with donations02:29
Libyan intelligence officer charged with building Lockerbie bomb in U.S. custody02:29
Ukrainian wait for electricity as nights grow colder01:33
NASA's Orion capsule lands03:08
New details about Brittney Griner’s journey home01:34
Massive storm brings blizzard-like conditions to west coast02:02
Title 42 set to end as some Texas officials warn of deepening border crisis02:02
- Now Playing
United Airlines buys record number of Boeing planes01:49
- UP NEXT
Inflation easing amid holiday shopping season, new government report says02:09
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and facing multiple criminal charges02:42
Monstrous winter storm leaving 14 million under alerts03:28
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas01:38
Play All