  Title 42 set to end as some Texas officials warn of deepening border crisis

    United Airlines buys record number of Boeing planes

    Inflation easing amid holiday shopping season, new government report says

  FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and facing multiple criminal charges

  Monstrous winter storm leaving 14 million under alerts

  FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

  Electric vehicle tax credit comes with major restrictions

  Brooklyn photographer inspires many amid devastating health setback

  DHS Secretary Mayorkas addresses antisemitism in the U.S.

  Scientists produce nuclear fusion breakthrough

  Suspected Lockerbie bomber makes first court appearance in U.S.

  Brittney Griner adjusting to life back in U.S.

  13 million people under white alerts amid dangerous blizzard in the West

  Honoring hometown heroes with fresh cookies

  Toy drives and food banks struggling with donations

  Libyan intelligence officer charged with building Lockerbie bomb in U.S. custody

  Ukrainian wait for electricity as nights grow colder

  NASA's Orion capsule lands

  New details about Brittney Griner's journey home

  Massive storm brings blizzard-like conditions to west coast

Nightly News

United Airlines buys record number of Boeing planes

United Airlines ordered 200 planes from Boeing, including the biggest order ever of the wide-body 787, as the company phases out older models for better fuel economy and more passenger room. NBC News’ Tom Costello spoke with United CEO Scott Kirby about the staggering deal.Dec. 14, 2022

Best of NBC News

