Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ after mass shootings

In promotional materials, "The Hunt" is described as a tale about a "group of elites" who gather at a remote location to "hunt humans for sport," with the victims referred to as “deplorables.” NBC Universal, the parent company of NBC News, canceled the release of the film after backlash in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. President Trump seemingly alluded to the film on Twitter, saying it was intended to “inflame and cause chaos.”