    University of Idaho murders suspect indicted by grand jury

    01:35
Nightly News

The man charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of burglary. Bryan Kohberger has yet to enter a plea but has previously said he believes he’ll be exonerated. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports.May 17, 2023

