Unknown substance leaves former Russian spy critically ill

 

Sergei Skripal, and a woman he was with, were found unconscious on a shopping mall bench Monday afternoon. Police say they don’t know if a crime took place.

Near-death avalanche experience caught on camera
Texas-sized primaries mark official start to crucial midterm elections

20-year-old sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies

Monsanto concealed effects of toxic chemical for decades, Ohio AG alleges

Second storm forecast for East Coast already struggling with power outages

Israel's government could fall over ultra-Orthodox enlistment

Sweden plans to build more bunkers amid fears of Russian aggression

Kim Jong Un welcomes South Korean envoys to dinner

Battle rages for control of Trump hotel in Panama

Allegations about 40 gay priests in Italy sent to Vatican

Girl Scouts fight cybercrime with new cybersecurity badge

