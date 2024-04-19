IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid
April 19, 202401:25

  

  

Nightly News

Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid

01:25

A bipartisan House coalition took a key step toward moving to a vote on aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. The full House will now vote on the legislation this weekend. A separate bill could pave the way for a ban on TikTok. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports.April 19, 2024

  

