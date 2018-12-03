Unlikely trend-setter and lover of dogs: a lighter look at America’s 41st president
Often in wheelchair the last several years, it was all the better for President George H.W. Bush to show off his colorful socks -- often with Sully the service dog by his side.
President George H.W. Bush lying in state at the Capitol03:12
