Watch Live: Public viewing as George H.W. Bush lies in state

Nightly News

Unlikely trend-setter and lover of dogs: a lighter look at America’s 41st president

Often in wheelchair the last several years, it was all the better for President George H.W. Bush to show off his colorful socks -- often with Sully the service dog by his side.Dec. 3, 2018

  • President George H.W. Bush lying in state at the Capitol

    03:12

    01:10

