    UNLV shooting suspect was career professor who was rejected from job, sheriff says

Nightly News

UNLV shooting suspect was career professor who was rejected from job, sheriff says

Police say the suspect in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting killed three people. He is a career college professor who applied for a job at the school but was not hired, according to the sheriff. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has the latest.Dec. 8, 2023

