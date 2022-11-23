IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Unseen legend behind the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

01:39

John Cheney has worked at the Macy’s Parade Studio as a carpenter for more than 40 Thanksgiving Day parades. NBC News’ Joe Fryer shares more about John’s creations over the years.Nov. 23, 2022

