IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“Captain America” goes above and beyond for children 02:21 Students face new stress as schools go remote again 03:10 Novak Djokovic visa hearing underway 01:43 U.S. prepares for high stakes talk with Russia 01:43 Defining Covid hospitalization numbers 02:41 Covid leads to staffing shortage emergency 02:23 Deadly fire kills at least 19 in Bronx apartment building 01:59
Now Playing
UPS driver delivers touching tribute to new mom 02:27
UP NEXT
Signs of hope from overseas as omicron tears through U.S. 02:29 Honoring former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid 01:43 Severe weather cripples the U.S. from coast to coast 01:59 Covid leads to national worker shortage as many call in sick 02:19 Hospitals pushed to the brink with Covid cases on the rise 03:02 Second tennis player detained in Australia over vaccine requirement 01:29 Remembering Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier 01:54 National Guard called in to help overwhelmed New Jersey nursing homes 02:16 Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters 01:31 Millions across Northeast hit by winter storm 01:27 Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life 01:39 Overwhelmed hospitals hit with staffing shortages as Covid cases surge 04:14 UPS driver delivers touching tribute to new mom 02:27
New mom Jessica Kitchel was still recovering from a c-section and feeling a little down when a U.P.S. driver delivered a package to her Georgia home. Dallen Harrell, a new dad himself, left a simple, heartfelt message wishing them well with their newborn.
Jan. 9, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
“Captain America” goes above and beyond for children 02:21 Students face new stress as schools go remote again 03:10 Novak Djokovic visa hearing underway 01:43 U.S. prepares for high stakes talk with Russia 01:43 Defining Covid hospitalization numbers 02:41 Covid leads to staffing shortage emergency 02:23