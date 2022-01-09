IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    UPS drivers delivers touching tribute to new mom

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Signs of hope from overseas as omicron tears through U.S.

    02:29

  • Honoring former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

    01:44

  • Severe weather cripples the U.S. from coast to coast

    01:59

  • Covid leads to national worker shortage as many call in sick

    02:19

  • Hospitals pushed to the brink with Covid cases on the rise

    03:02

  • Second tennis player detained in Australia over vaccine requirement

    01:29

  • Remembering Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier

    01:54

  • National Guard called in to help overwhelmed New Jersey nursing homes

    02:16

  • Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters

    01:31

  • Millions across Northeast hit by winter storm

    01:27

  • Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life

    01:39

  • Overwhelmed hospitals hit with staffing shortages as Covid cases surge

    04:14

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden administration’s vaccine, mask mandate

    01:48

  • One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riot

    06:04

  • Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 6

    03:10

  • The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers

    02:02

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43

  • Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48

  • Speaker Pelosi on Capitol attack: 'It breaks your heart'

    01:22

Nightly News

UPS drivers delivers touching tribute to new mom

02:27

New mom Jessica Kitchel was still recovering from a c-section and feeling a little down when a U.P.S. driver delivered a package to her Georgia home. Dallen Harrell, a new dad himself, left a simple, heartfelt message wishing them well with their newborn.  Jan. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    UPS drivers delivers touching tribute to new mom

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Signs of hope from overseas as omicron tears through U.S.

    02:29

  • Honoring former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

    01:44

  • Severe weather cripples the U.S. from coast to coast

    01:59

  • Covid leads to national worker shortage as many call in sick

    02:19

  • Hospitals pushed to the brink with Covid cases on the rise

    03:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All