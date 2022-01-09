New mom Jessica Kitchel was still recovering from a c-section and feeling a little down when a U.P.S. driver delivered a package to her Georgia home. Dallen Harrell, a new dad himself, left a simple, heartfelt message wishing them well with their newborn. Jan. 9, 2022
UPS drivers delivers touching tribute to new mom
