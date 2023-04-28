IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Transit announcements voiced by kids with autism in inclusive project

  • Artificial intelligence changing politics with fake images and videos

  • Student steers school bus to safety after driver passes out

  • Friends of Evan Gershkovich speak out about journalist’s detainment in Russia

    Urgent search for two escaped Mississippi inmates on the run

    Deadly Russian air strike hits Ukrainian apartment building

  • Mississippi River flood threat ongoing, tornadoes hit the South

  • DeSantis could announce presidential campaign by mid-May, GOP operatives say

  • Severe flooding along Mississippi River slamming communities

  • Daytime TV icon Jerry Springer dead at 79 years old

  • Diabetes drug could become gamechanger for helping with obesity

  • Tucker Carlson speaks out after sudden departure from Fox News

  • Brittney Griner says she won’t play overseas except for Olympics

  • Suspected intelligence leaker is a flight risk, federal prosecutors say

  • Pence appears before federal grand jury investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn election

  • How artificial intelligence is transforming Hollywood

  • Massive manhunt underway after inmates escaped Mississippi jail

  • Biden addresses age criticism after launching reelection bid

  • ‘Violins of Hope’ performance honors Holocaust victims with restored instruments

  • Menopause has massive economic impact, study reveals

Nightly News

Urgent search for two escaped Mississippi inmates on the run

Authorities are searching for two people who have been on the run since Saturday after breaking out of a Mississippi jail. There were two others who also escaped the facility: one is in custody and the other is dead. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest.April 28, 2023

Play All