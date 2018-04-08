Feedback
US Virgin Islands bounce back after hurricane devastation

 

Last year’s brutal hurricane season wreaked havoc on the US Virgin Islands, but hard work from volunteers and foundations has helped the islands get on the fast track to recovery.

