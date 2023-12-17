IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Good News Year Ender: A look back at inspiring stories from 2023

    05:36

  • An inside look at largest USPS distribution facility amid holiday shipping rush

    02:15

  • FDA investigating lead contamination in applesauce that may have sickened dozens of children

    01:49

  • Netanyahu hints at possibility of new negotiations to get hostages home

    02:30
    USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report

    01:00
    Millions at risk for flash flooding as massive storm system moves through Florida

    01:35

  • Group of volunteers going against California law to help prevent overdoses

    03:34

  • Flu, RSV and Covid hospitalizations surging, CDC warns

    01:49

  • Putin would would like to see ‘more constructive’ U.S. president towards Russia, spokesman says

    01:53

  • Israeli troops preparing for escalations with Hezbollah amid fears of broader conflict

    01:59

  • Israeli military accidentally kills 3 hostages after mistaking them for Hamas fighters

    02:44

  • Matthew Perry died from ‘acute effects of ketamine,’ autopsy reveals

    01:47

  • Jury orders Giuliani to pay two Georgia election workers more than $148 million

    03:01

  • Baseball’s biggest star Shohei Ohtani signs $700 million deal with LA Dodgers

    01:31

  • Arizona town now the epicenter of border crisis

    02:02

  • Inside the Israeli hospital dedicated to the rehab of soldiers injured since Hamas’ October 7 attack

    01:47

  • Medicare Advantage routinely denies reimbursements for necessary care, hospital execs say

    03:06

  • Airlines and airports preparing for holiday travel rush

    01:48

  • Putin says there will be peace when ‘we achieve our goals’

    01:54

  • Federal jury weighs financial penalty Giuliani must pay to two Georgia election workers

    01:52

USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report

United States defense officials said the USS Carney shot down 14 attack drones in the Red Sea, launched from areas of Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has the details.Dec. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

