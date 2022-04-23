Utah community helps fund and build wheelchair accessible wing for disabled teenager

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
18-year-old Max Togisala had been hospitalized since February after becoming paralyzed in a skiing accident. After the incident, Max was determined to get stronger, but another obstacle stood in his way, how to navigate his split-level home in his wheelchair. Misty and Paul Anderson, along with the community in South Ogden, Utah, helped fund and create a wheelchair-accessible wing for Max’s family’s house.April 23, 2022

