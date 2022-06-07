IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week

  • Survey shows most U.S. hospitals violate Hospital Price Transparency rule

  • Meet the 94-year-old keeper for New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse

  • Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages

  • San Francisco District Attorney faces recall election

    Uvalde hosts emergency city council meeting

    Bipartisan negotiators hopeful for deal with stricter gun background checks

  • Remembering D-Day 78 years later

  • 988 mental health hotline having difficulty launching in states

  • Ukraine awaits aid and arms from the UK and U.S.

  • Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

  • Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas

  • U.S. gas prices hit new record highs

  • Suspect arrested after mass shooting in Philadelphia, part of city’s growing crime spree

  • Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer

  • Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

  • People nationwide shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients

  • Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage

  • Gas and diesel prices hit all-time highs

  • Uvalde survivors demand answers from gun manufacturer

Nightly News

Uvalde hosts emergency city council meeting

The community of Uvalde held an emergency city council meeting. District Attorney Christina Busbee, now overseeing the Uvalde mass shooting investigation, has yet to speak publicly. Newly elected council member Pete Arredondo, Robb Elementary School’s Police Chief, was also absent at the meeting. Officials recently found that Arredondo didn’t have his police radio during the shooting.June 7, 2022

    Uvalde hosts emergency city council meeting

