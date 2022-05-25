IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’

    02:49

  • Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims

    02:58

  • 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:47

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

    02:16

  • Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'

    01:10

  • World wonders why America is rife with mass shootings

    02:47

  • A moment of silence after the Uvalde mass shooting: ‘We simply have no words’

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde mass shooting: What we know about the law enforcement response

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde gunman bought two AR-15s days after he turned 18

    02:17

  • How Congress is responding to the massacre at Robb Elementary School

    01:32

  • How parents are responding to the Uvalde school shooting

    02:27

  • Georgia voters reject Trump-endorsed candidates in critical primary

    01:58

  • What we know about the gunman in the Uvalde mass shooting

    02:46

  • Uvalde massacre is part of a ‘plague’ of gun violence in the U.S.

    01:12

  • Spotlight on Georgia as Trump’s picks tested in key Republican primaries

    02:55

  • Russia aims to take eastern Ukrainian town as base for artillery strikes

    01:27

  • Mass shooting at Texas school comes just days after Buffalo massacre

    02:44

  • FBI: Man in custody accused of plotting to kill former President George W. Bush

    01:13

  • Biden addresses the nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    02:27

  • Investigators work to find Texas elementary school shooting suspect’s motive

    02:02

Nightly News

Uvalde mass shooting: What we know about the law enforcement response

02:35

The law enforcement officers who stopped the gunman in Uvalde, Texas are being hailed as heroes. An unidentified Customs and Border Protection agent fired the fatal shot and was wounded. The gunman was first confronted by a school district police officer outside the school who was shot and wounded.May 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’

    02:49

  • Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims

    02:58

  • 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:47

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

    02:16

  • Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'

    01:10

  • World wonders why America is rife with mass shootings

    02:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All